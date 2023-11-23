ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was arrested following a gunpoint robbery and a police chase at midnight Thursday, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said a gunpoint robbery took place around midnight in the 100 block of Bidwell Terrace. Half an hour later, they were able to find the vehicle used in the robbery on Joseph Avenue.

After trying to initiate a traffic stop, the car took off, beginning a chase. The chase ended on Ridgeway Avenue in Greece.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was arrested after the chase. He was the only one inside the vehicle at the time of the chase. Charges are pending.