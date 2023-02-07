ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An occupied house containing children was struck by gunshots on Shelter Street early Tuesday morning, the Rochester Police Department announced.

After arriving at the location, RPD said that they found evidence of shots fired and that the home was struck multiple times by gunfire.

Inside of the home were three adults and four children — the kids ranging from four to 16 years old. No injuries were reported and no suspects are in custody.

This is the fifth incident this year where an occupied house that had children inside was struck by gunfire. The most recent occurence was on January 20 where police reported that two adults and a child were inside a home on Brooklyn St. when it was struck by bullets. Nobody was injured during that incident.

Those who have information on the Shelter St. shooting is asked to call 911.