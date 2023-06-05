ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police announced the arrest of a man following an alleged fight between him and a woman at a house on Fairbanks Street.

According to RPD, the 36-year-old woman and the 41-year-old man lived with each other in the home. Investigators said that there was a fight between the two when it was alleged that the man pulled out a gun.

After both the victim and the suspect left the home, officers said that the gun was a realistic-looking Airsoft gun.

The man was arrested and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment. The victim was not injured in the altercation.