ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are looking for a suspect after a gunpoint robbery Sunday night at a Family Dollar store on North Clinton Avenue.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a male — described as a Hispanic male with a hooded sweater and dark pants — walked into the store and displayed what appeared to be a gun, and demanded money. The suspect was handed money and fled on foot.

No arrests have been made, but officers said an investigation is still underway and encourage anyone with information to call 911.

