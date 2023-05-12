ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police have accused a woman of trying to kill a Family Dollar employee.

Investigators say on April 28, a customer entered the Family Dollar on Portland Avenue, upset about a previous issue at the store. She allegedly left, then came back and followed an employee into the manager’s office, where she attacked the victim with a knife.

The victim suffered several non-life-threatening injuries.

30-year-old Crystal Shelton was arrested Thursday night and is charged with attempted murder and assault, both in the second degree. She’s also charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

Shelton is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in city court.