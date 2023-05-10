ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating the area of Alexander Street and Haags Alley after gunshots were fired.

Officers said that they found evidence that shots were fired, but couldn’t find anyone who was struck by gunfire. However, a vehicle parked in the area was struck by gunfire.

Police then found information that the suspect lived in an apartment near the scene, but they discovered that to be false.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting, according to RPD, were due to a family argument. No further information was released regarding that.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911.

