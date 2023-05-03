ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a parked car on Weyl Street early Wednesday morning.

According to RPD, the suspect was driving a 2013 Lexus on Weyl Street when they hit a parked 2010 Chevrolet. Nobody was inside the Chevrolet at the time of the crash.

Following the crash, police say the driver exited the Lexus and left the scene. The individual has not been found.

Officers said that the Lexus was not reported as stolen at the time of the crash. They ask anyone with information to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.