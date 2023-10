ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a car crashed into a building in the area of Lake Avenue and Ravine Avenue.

According to RPD, a vehicle was heading down Lake Ave. very fast. The car then left the roadway for an unknown reason and hit the building, damaging it. No injuries were reported.

The driver drove away from the scene and was not found. No further details were revealed.

