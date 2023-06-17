ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was arrested following a police chase that started on Elmwood Avenue overnight into Saturday, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said that the chase ended on Dengler Street and the driver began to run away from police. The individual was apprehended shortly. No injuries or accidents were reported as a result of the chase.

Officers said that the vehicle they chased was involved in a shots-fired incident that occurred earlier on Rauber Street. No official details have been confirmed about that incident.

Charges are currently pending against the driver as the investigation unfolds.