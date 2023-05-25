ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for two suspects involved in a hit-and-run involving a parked car and two RPD vehicles.

Officers said they found two males asleep in a gray Kia that was still running. They added that there was a screwdriver in the ignition.

When they tried to talk to the two males, the driver woke up and immediately put the car in reverse. He then hit two unoccupied patrol cars and a parked car before driving away.

No injuries were reported from the incident, however, RPD is still attempting to find the Kia and the two suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Last night by accused drunk driver, this morning at apt complex off Clarissa and Tubman Way @News_8 pic.twitter.com/b2euX20GQF — Brennan Somers (@Brennan_Somers) May 25, 2023

