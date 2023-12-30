ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is currently investigating a homicide near Avenue D Saturday evening.

According to RPD, around 8:15 p.m. officers responded to reports of a person “slumped over” in a vehicle in the area of Avenue D and Bauman St. Officers say they found a man in his late 20s in a stopped vehicle which was on the roadway. The male was unresponsive and had at least one gunshot wound to his torso. First aid was attempted but the victim died on the scene, according to police.

Due to the investigation, Hudson Avenue and Avenue D were shut down earlier this evening. RPD’s Major Crimes Unit is on the scene and is continuing this active investigation.

RPD asks for anyone with information to call 911.