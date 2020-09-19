RPD: 16 shot, 2 killed in ‘mass shooting’ near Pennsylvania Ave. in City of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has confirmed two people have died in a mass shooting where 16 people were shot total in the early hours of Saturday morning near Pennsylvania Avenue in the City of Rochester.

According to Interim Police Chief Mark Simmons, the shooting happened at a backyard party. The identity of the two killed has not been released, but Simmons said one was a man, one a woman, both between the ages of 18 to 22.

The other 14 people were all hospitalized from their injuries, but none are life threatening. At this point, there have been no arrests.

“I urge anyone with any information to contact the Rochester Police Department,” Simmons said.

Upon arrival, Simmons said officers observed about 100 people at the location of the party. “So you would think that someone sees something prior to this concern. So we ask the community, when you see this please pick up the phone and call 911.”

I see a few people crying and holding each other. Not many other residents here from what I observe. pic.twitter.com/4t52L8N2jy — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) September 19, 2020

“It’s an extremely difficult scene to process. We have evidence scattered at multiple locations, victims arriving at different hospitals and just trying to identify and interview citizens, but the police department has all hands on deck.”

Simmons said multiple agencies and officers are still on scene investigating, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. He urged anyone with information to call 911.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide details as they become available.