RPD confirms 51 homicides in 2020, highest in past 10 years

ROCHESTER, NY – SEPTEMBER 19: Police officers investigate a crime scene after a shooting at a backyard party on September 19, 2020, Rochester, New York. Two young adults – a man and a woman – were reportedly killed, and 14 people were injured in the shooting early Saturday morning on the 200th block of Pennsylvania Avenue, located in the city’s Marketview Heights neighborhood. Police say several dozen shots were fired. (Photo by Joshua Rashaad McFadden/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has confirmed that there have been 51 homicides reported in 2020 — compared to 32 homicides reported in 2019 and 28 in 2018.

In 2020, RPD reports 51 victims, and 46 incidents. Along with the total number of victims, the victimization rate and incidents were all up from previous years as well.

50 of those victims occurred this year. One person was originally originally shot three years ago, but died this year due to his injuries.

A more extensive, in-depth look at the data can be found here.

In late October of this year, data released showed Rochester has seen the most shootings since 2012. City Council Vice President and leader of the city’s ROC Against Gun Violence Coalition Willie Lightfoot said the numbers are very sobering.

“You cannot resolve your conflict with violence, especially with picking up a gun and killing somebody. That is not the way you want to handle or resolve your conflicts,” Lightfoot said in an October interview.

“That’s a people problem, that we have to keep driving home, to give people alternatives to making very very poor, long lasting, devastating decisions that impact our community in such a negative way.”