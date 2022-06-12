ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 17-year-old was shot and killed Sunday evening while riding his bicycle at the basketball court of the Harriet Tubman Estates parking lot.

Rochester police officers arrived at the scene around 7:30 p.m. for the report of a person shot. They say there they discovered the victim, who was suffering from one gunshot wound to the upper body.

The officers began life-saving measures, but police later confirmed the victim was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to URMC, for what is now the city’s 31st homicide this year.

Investigators said they believe the victim was an intended target. The victim lived in Harriet Tubman Estates and was riding his bike in the parking lot.

Investigators added there were other kids in the area but were not injured.

Officials say there is no suspect in custody and anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.

UPDATE: A 17-year-old male was killed right before 7:30 pm after he was riding his bike through the apartment complex on Robert Warfield Ct. I'll be LIVE on @News_8 tonight at 11:00 pm with more from investigators. #ROC pic.twitter.com/25K5W2KCok — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) June 13, 2022

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.