RPD Chief: 13 arrests so far, more coming after what transpired Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — According to Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary, 13 people have been arrested so far after the riots and looting that broke out on Saturday night.
“People will be held accountable. This was an organized attack by anarchists,” Singletary said.
The event started at 1 p.m. peacefully, but by the evening, tear gas had been deployed, police cars had been vandalized, and other vehicles had been flipped over and set on fire.
The rally coincided with similar events that have been going on in cities around the country in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.
“We will hold everyone accountable for what they did,” Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said. “Outsiders started the destruction, our community fell into a trap.”
On Saturday evening, both Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter and Singletary said ‘professional protesters’ from outside Rochester were behind violence.
Mayor Warren and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello declared a local state of emergency Saturday, and enacted a curfew beginning at 9 p.m. and ending at 7 a.m.
The curfew will be in place again during the same hours through Sunday night.
Despite the chaos, police report only five injuries, all of which are non-life threatening.
Bello said Governor Andrew Cuomo has authorized his request for an additional 200 New State Police troopers to patrol Rochester and Monroe County.