RPD Chief: 13 arrests so far, more coming after what transpired Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — According to Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary, 13 people have been arrested so far after the riots and looting that broke out on Saturday night.

“People will be held accountable. This was an organized attack by anarchists,” Singletary said.

Chief: last night was professional protestors, they will be held accountable. Made 13 arrests last night there will be more. Protests occurred across state. — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) May 31, 2020

The event started at 1 p.m. peacefully, but by the evening, tear gas had been deployed, police cars had been vandalized, and other vehicles had been flipped over and set on fire.

The rally coincided with similar events that have been going on in cities around the country in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

“We will hold everyone accountable for what they did,” Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said. “Outsiders started the destruction, our community fell into a trap.”

On Saturday evening, both Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter and Singletary said ‘professional protesters’ from outside Rochester were behind violence.

Mayor Warren and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello declared a local state of emergency Saturday, and enacted a curfew beginning at 9 p.m. and ending at 7 a.m.

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Eric Schedlbauer)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Eric Schedlbauer)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(Viewer submitted photo)

(Viewer photo/Erik Fleischer)

(News 8 WROC photo/Jay Gardener)

(Viewer photo/Erik Fleischer)

(Viewer photo/Erik Fleischer)

(Viewer photo/Erik Fleischer)

(Viewer photo/Erik Fleischer)

(News 8 WROC Photo/Jack Watson)

(News 8 WROC Photo/Jack Watson)

(News 8 WROC photo/Josh Navarro)

(News 8 WROC photo/Josh Navarro)

(News 8 WROC Photo/Josh Navarro)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/(News 8 WROC photo/Ben Densieski))

(Viewer submitted photo)

(Viewer submitted photo)

(Viewer submitted photo)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

The curfew will be in place again during the same hours through Sunday night.

Despite the chaos, police report only five injuries, all of which are non-life threatening.

Bello said Governor Andrew Cuomo has authorized his request for an additional 200 New State Police troopers to patrol Rochester and Monroe County.