ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police say they arrested a man for his involvement in a vehicle theft and a police chase.

RPD says that the suspects stole a vehicle from an auto repair shop in the 1000 block of Dewey Avenue before driving away from the scene.

Officers then found the vehicle in the 500 block of Dewey Ave. and tried stopping the car. The vehicle didn’t stop and a chase began. According to police, the driver grazed the corner of the Edgerton R-Center on Backus St., causing damage to the building. The suspects ran away from the scene.

Police say that one man — approximately 19 years old — was found a short distance from the area and was arrested.

Police are still investigating this incident and anyone with information is asked to call 911.