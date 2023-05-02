ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police say that a Canandaigua man was shot at Nye Park over a drug dispute Tuesday morning.
According to RPD, the 23-year-old victim flagged an officer down and told him he was shot. He was then taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Investigators said that the victim was shot by another man during an argument over drugs. The man was not associated with the residents of Nye Park.
Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 911.
