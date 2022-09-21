ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is killed and four others are injured following a violent spree of six shootings in Rochester.

According to police, a man is dead after being shot while walking down near the 100 block of Weaver Street around 10:30 p.m. Another four victims, including one that faces life-threatening injuries, were hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds. All five were shot within an hour of each other.

Authorities do not have evidence that any of the shootings are connected to one another.

Weaver Street Homicide

First responders were led to the 100 block of Weaver Street around 10:30 p.m. following a Shot Spotter activation. Once at the location, New York State Police deputies found a man in his 40s in the street. Officials say he was clearly deceased from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

Investigators believe the victim was walking down the street when he was fatally shot. It is unknown if the man was the intended target of the shooting, police say.

Wilson Street & Frost Avenue

At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Wilson Street for the report of a man that was shot at least once in his upper body. He was taken to an area hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Approximately 20 minutes later, officers responded to Frost Avenue for the report of people shot. There, they located a 17-year-old who was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Officials were then notified of two other individuals that had arrived at the same hospital.

Those two victims were both identified as males in their 20s, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after they were shot in the upper body.

“We have cars flying from the scene to the next scene,” Rochester Police Department Captain Ryan Tauriello said. “We are doing the best we can, the only connection right now is that they happened at the same hour. Our resources are tight up.”

South Avenue Shooting

Shortly after midnight, police officials were called to the area of South Avenue and East Broad Street for the report of two vehicles shootings at one another. Officers combed through the scene and located evidence of gunshots being fired in the immediate area, but found no leads indicating someone had been shot.

A preliminary investigation suggests the occupants of one vehicle were shooting at the occupants inside the other vehicle. Officials say both cars fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival.

There are no suspects in custody following the aforementioned shootings. The Major Crimes Unit is working to identify the male shot and killed on Weaver Street.

Anyone with additional information on any of these incidents is urged to dial 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.