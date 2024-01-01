ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is in the hospital for serious injuries sustained in a shooting on Dewey Avenue, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said they found the man, who is in his 30s, around 4:10 a.m. Monday morning. He had at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for life-threatening injuries. At the time of the investigation, the Sunoco gas station was blocked off.

The incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 911.