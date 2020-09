ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who attacked an employee at Dunkin’.

Police say the incident happened at the Dunkin’ on Monroe Avenue in Rochester. The surveillance video, which police shared on Twitter Tuesday, is dated September 2, at 12:47 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300.