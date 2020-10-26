RPD asking for public’s help in Colvin Street murder investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are asking for anyone with information about a fatal shooting on Colvin Street on Oct. 25 to give them a call.

The Rochester Police Department responded to Colvin Street Sunday around 9:30 p.m. for the report of gunshots heard in the area. They found a 21-year-old male in front of 105 Colvin St., who was shot in the upper body. The victim was taken to Strong with life-threatening injuries that he succumbed to on Monday.

The RPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating the murder and is asking anyone with information to call 911, email the Major Crimes Unit at MajorCrimes@CityofRochester.gov or call Crime Stoppers at 423-9300.

The victim’s name is being withheld until his next of kin is notified.