ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials announced Monday that suspect was arrested and charged after being accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a house on two separate occasions earlier this month.

Authorities say 29-year-old Marty Javonte Smith is charged with:

First degree attempted arson

First degree arson

Second and third degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second degree resisting arrest and aggravated unlicensed operation

Police say around 1:30 a.m. on February 11 there was an attempted arson at a house on Berlin Street where a suspect threw a Molotov cocktail at the front door of the residence while people were inside sleeping. Officials say the Molotov cocktail did not penetrate the door and no injuries were reported.

Two days later, around 9:30 p.m. on February 13, police say another Molotov cocktail was thrown at the same residence on Berlin Street. Officials say this caused a fire within an enclosed porch of the house. They say smoke detectors helped alert the residents who were able to safely evacuate without injury.

Officials say an investigation by the Rochester Police Department and Rochester Fire Department led them to Smith as the suspect in both incidents.

Authorities say Smith had active warrants from Rochester Police and the Irondequoit Police Department for failing to appear in court on previous criminal charges.

Police say Smith was seen driving a car by officers on Saturday and when a traffic stop was initiated, Smith fled the scene on foot and attempted to pull a loaded handgun from his waistband. Officials say officers were able to disarm Smith and take him into custody.

Officials say Smith was arraigned Monday morning in Rochester City Court.