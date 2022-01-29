5 arrested for weapon possession in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Five men have been charged after officers received initial reports of a motor vehicle accident and a man shooting a gun from one of the vehicles on Roycroft Drive late Friday evening.

Officers were also notified of multiple ShotSpotter activations in that immediate area. Officers were able to obtain a description of the suspect vehicle and located it on First Street near Hempel Street.

According to authorities, the vehicle was occupied by five men.

“The driver and one of the passengers fled the vehicle on foot but were apprehended by officers,” police said. “The other occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody where the vehicle was located. Two loaded, illegally possessed, handguns were located in the vehicle.”

The RPD adds that an occupied business on Portland Avenue near Rosemary Drive was struck by gunfire during the initial report of gunshots being fired. No occupants were injured.

All five of the suspects, city residents, were charged with the following: