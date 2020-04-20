RPD arrests 9 people over past 3 days in separate incidents on weapons, robbery, and more charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While much of society is shut down, the Rochester Police Department is not, and that was evidenced Monday with the announcement of nine arrests in the city over a 72 hour span.

The busy weekend for RPD officers began Saturday when officers responded to “SpotShooter activation” on Jefferson Avenue. Police say officers located the driver involved in the incident, who was in a vehicle that was reported stolen, who was found to have a shotgun and ammunition. As a result, 46-year-old Jimmy Carpenter, of Kenmore, N.Y., was arrested and charged criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree. Carpenter was booked into the Monroe County Jail and arraigned in Rochester City Court.

Also Saturday, University of Rochester Public Safety officers investigated a vehicle break-in and trespass complaint. Officers eventually encountered a suspect who attempted to run from them. When the man was ultimately taken into custody, officers discovered a handgun in his jacket pocket. As a result, 21-year-old Rochester resident Nathaniel Roberts was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, resisting arrest and trespassing. Roberts was booked into the Monroe County Jail and arraigned in Rochester City Court, according to police.

Sunday, RPD officials say officers responded to Rowley street for the report of shots fired inside an apartment. Following an investigation at the scene and surrounding areas, 67-year-old Rochester resident Michael Ingram was arrested and charged with robbery in the first degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree. Police officials say Ingram was booked into the Monroe County Jail and arraigned in Rochester City Court.

Also Sunday, Lake Section RPD officers investigated a reckless driver complaint near Ridgeway Avenue. Officers found the vehicle involved in the complaint and during their investigation, located two handguns and ammunition inside the vehicle, police say. As a result, 20-year-old Kaw Kuang, 21-year-old Jan Colon, and 21-year-old Warsame Hussein, all city residents, were arrested and each charted with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon int he second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree. They too were booked into the Monroe County Jail and arraigned in Rochester City Court, officials say.

Another Sunday incident for Lake Section officers, 29-year-old city resident Jayquanne Butler was found with a loaded handgun and a “quantity of narcotics,” police officials say. Butler was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and criminal possession of a weapon of a controlled substance in the the third degree. Butler was also booked into the Monroe County Jail and was arraigned in Rochester City Court.

Monday, Lake Section officers reported to Cameron Street for the report of a robbery, police officials say. Once on scene, officers detained several suspects and ultimately two were arrested: 19-year-old Essence Tillery and 19-year-old Nijel Walker, both city residents, were charged with robbery in the second degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree. Both were booked into the Monroe County Jail and arraigned in Rochester City Court.