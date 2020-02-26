RPD arrests 6 people on weapons charges after stolen AR-15, shotgun, handguns found

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Five men and one juvenile were arrested after a multiple weapons an ammunition were discovered in a Rochester home.

All of those arrested are city residents and face charges of:

TeVaughn Benjamin, age 21, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree (2 counts)

Bernard Brown, age 21, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree (2 counts) Warrant for Assault 3rd

Harold Hill, age 23, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree (2 counts)

Keith Butler, age 21, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree (2 counts), Criminal Possession Forged Instrument warrant out of Ontario County

Isiah Collier, age 20, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree (2 counts)

The juvenile’s name was not released.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers became involved in a weapons investigation at 165 Lehigh Avenue at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon investigation, officers found two illegal handguns, a stolen AR-15 rifle, a shotgun, and ammunition.

All were booked into the Monroe County Jail. The juvenile was released on an appearance ticket.