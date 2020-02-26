RPD arrests 6 people on weapons charges after stolen AR-15, shotgun, handguns found

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Five men and one juvenile were arrested after a multiple weapons an ammunition were discovered in a Rochester home.

All of those arrested are city residents and face charges of:

  • TeVaughn Benjamin, age 21, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree (2 counts)
  • Bernard Brown, age 21, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree (2 counts) Warrant for Assault 3rd
  • Harold Hill, age 23, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree (2 counts)
  • Keith Butler, age 21, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree (2 counts), Criminal Possession Forged Instrument warrant out of Ontario County
  • Isiah Collier, age 20, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree (2 counts)

The juvenile’s name was not released.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers became involved in a weapons investigation at 165 Lehigh Avenue at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon investigation, officers found two illegal handguns, a stolen AR-15 rifle, a shotgun, and ammunition.

All were booked into the Monroe County Jail. The juvenile was released on an appearance ticket.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss