RPD arrests 4 juveniles after car jacking on city’s southwest side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officers have arrested four teenagers after a carjacking on the city’s southwest side, officials say.

Police say officers responded to Post Avenue Friday for the report of four teens stealing a woman’s vehicle.

Less than an hour after the response, the stolen vehicle was located near the area of Child and Texas Streets.

Police say all four suspects fled on foot, but were arrested shortly thereafter.

Police say the teens, ages 17, 16, 16, and 15, all face charges of second degree robbery and fourth degree grand larceny.