ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department responded to the area of Lake Avenue Thursday night following reports of a fight involving weapons.

Upon arrival, officers said they located a male, city resident that was stabbed at least once in the upper body. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers confirmed one person is in custody and the investigation is still ongoing. Officers encourage anyone with information is asked to call 911.

