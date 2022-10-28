ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police announced on Friday that they have arrested a man suspected of murdering a city resident on Mazda Terrace back in September.

Officers and New York State Police troopers arrived in the area and found 40-year-old Lamar Brandon Cassevoy with a gunshot wound to his upper body on September 22. Officers said AMR attempted life-saving measures, but Cassevoy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the suspect — Kenneth Scott, 29 — was having an argument with Scott until it turned physical. Scott allegedly used a loaded gun to fire several shots and Cassevoy was struck by at least one shot.

Scott was taken into custody by the US Marshall’s Task Force on Friday and charged with second-degree murder and second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was prohibited from possessing a firearm after a 2010 robbery conviction and a 2013 felony weapon possession conviction.