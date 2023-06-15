One of the cars broken into at the East End Parking Garage (News 8 WROC/Eric Schedlbauer)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police announced that approximately 30 vehicles were broken into at the East End Parking Garage overnight into Thursday.

According to RPD, all of the cars were damaged to varying degrees. They are still working to figure out the owners of the cars that were broken into.

Police are attempting to locate any videos to review in and around the garage as well as to find any witnesses.

No further details have been revealed. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.