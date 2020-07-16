Murder arrest made in deadly Rochester missing person case involving Florida car fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police announced a murder arrest Thursday almost exactly one year after a missing person was found dead in a garage on Lakeview Park in the city.

Police announced that Kimberly Jones, 28, was charged with second degree murder, first degree robbery, first degree kidnapping and two counts of fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Police say Lake Section officer discovered the body of Samuel Ortiz in a garage on Lakeview Park on the afternoon of July 13, 2019. Ortiz was the focus of a missing person investigation when his body was found — he was last seen on July 7, 2019.

Ortiz’s vehicle was later located in Brandon Florida, engulfed in flames, on July 9, 2019.

#WATCH: Missing Rochester man's SUV engulfed in flames in Florida last night. The man, 39-year-old Samuel Ortiz, still has not been found.





A criminal complaint alleges Jones acted with another person in abducting, assaulting, and restraining Ortiz in a manner which ultimately led to his death. Police allege that during the abduction, Jones stole property belonging to Ortiz.

Police say after the murder, robbery and kidnapping, Jones fled to Florida. Officials say video evidence showed Jones in possession of Ortiz’ property after he was murdered.

Rochester police say Tampa officers came across Jones while performing a routine check at a “problem location” within their jurisdiction. Upon running her name for warrants, Tampa police learned she had an outstanding arrest warrant in new York state for parole absconding. She was then taken into custody and extradited back to new York where she remained in custody until Thursday morning.

Police say Jones will be arraigned on all previously mentioned charges Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. in Rochester City Court. Police say this is an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are forthcoming.

From the Rochester Police Department:

“The investigation into the brutal kidnapping and murder of Samuel Ortiz was extremely complex, lengthy and meticulous. It spanned across many states between Rochester and the State of Florida. The arrest of Kimberly Jones is the result of the hard work of the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit and Patrol Section Investigators, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, New York State Parole Officers assigned to the Rochester Region as well as our local and Federal Law Enforcement partners to include:

Monroe County Crime Analysis Center

New York State Police

Monroeville Pennsylvania Police Department

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office North Carolina

Hillsborough County Florida Sheriff’s Office

State of Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Tampa Bay Florida Police Department

FBI Rochester Violent Crimes Task Force

United States Marshals Regional Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force

The Rochester Police Department is grateful for the cooperation of our Local & Federal Law Enforcement partners, as well as those in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida. It was the collaborative effort from members of all the agencies that resulted in today’s charging of Kimberly Jones.”