Rochester man charged after hate crime investigation into Denver Street assault

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials announced an arrest Monday in connection to a hate crime investigation.

Police say 24-year-old Rashad Turder of Rochester is charged with second degree assault. Turner was booked into the Monroe County Jail and later arraigned in Rochester City Court, officials say.

Police responded to Denver Street on July 31 for the report of an assault, where officers found the victim, a 30-year-old transgender male and city resident.

The victim said he was harassed based upon his sexual orientation and that at least one suspect punched him twice, rendering him unconscious, according to police.

Officials say the victim was treated at Rochester General Hospital for head and facial injuries, which consisted of several broken bones and required surgery.

The following day, Rochester police announced it was a hate-crime investigation.

Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist in an investigation of an assault against a Black transgender man in Rochester. In a statement, the governor said:

“I am outraged by reports of an assault against a 30-year-old black transgender man in Rochester. New York will never tolerate such rancorous acts of hate, and I am directing the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to provide any and all resources necessary to bring the assailants to justice.

“Anti-transgender violence is an epidemic in this country with more than one in four trans people experiencing hate-based assaults, with trans women and trans people of color experiencing higher rates of violence. There is no place for individuals to fear for their safety based on who they are, who they love, or how they look in New York.

“We will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with members of the transgender and gender non-conforming communities, and will never cease in our pursuit to fulfill New York’s legacy as a beacon of mutual respect and justice for all.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.