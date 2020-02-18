RPD announces arrest for September homicide on McKinley Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials announced an arrest has been made in connection to a homicide that occurred last fall on the city’s northeast side.

Police say Devonte Bouie, 22 of Rochester, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second degree murder and first degree robbery for the shooting death of 46-year-old James Green.

Back on the morning of September 7, Rochester police responded to McKinley Street around 10:40 a.m. for the report of a male shot.

There, police found Green with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Bouie is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Rochester City Court.

Police say the arrest follows a lengthy investigation that included four search warrants being executed throughout the city at various locations, with three guns and narcotics being recovered.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges and suspects may still be considered.