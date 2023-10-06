ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police have made an arrest after surrounding a house on Adams Street late Thursday evening.

According to RPD, officers went to a home in the 100 block of Adams St. for the report of an assault and someone inside the home with a weapon. An investigation led the officers to the area.

Initially, police had the home surrounded and the roads shut down, but re-opened the roads to traffic upon learning the house was unoccupied.

Officers said they arrested a 33-year-old non-city resident near the home. They add that charges are pending at this time.