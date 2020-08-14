RPD addresses recent violence: 6 shot, 2 killed overnight in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is addressing two fatal shootings after a violent night in Rochester.

In all, six people were shot — two fatally while in a car on West Main Street. RPD officials said Friday the goal is to work with the community to prevent violence like this.

“Leaves many to question why, why is all this violence taking place?” Acting Chief Mark Simmons said in a press conference on Friday. “Is it because of systematic racism? Is it because of lack of opportunity or educational outcomes? The inability to resolve minor disputes without resorting to major violence?”

For the fatal shooting on West Main Street, no suspects are in custody, but investigators are asking anyone with information to call 911.

“All these things are valid, but that discussion is not why we’re here today,” Simmons said. “I’m here to ensure the Rochester community that the police department have been working with our area partners, our community leaders to strategize and work collaboratively to figure out ways that we can prevent future nights from occurring like the one we had last night.”