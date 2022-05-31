ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials provided an update Tuesday on a law enforcement initiative to target the illegal use of ATVs, dirt bikes, and other off-road vehicles on city streets.
This initiative — a collaboration between the Rochester Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and New York State Police — was launched on April 29.
In the 30 days since the results of this effort are as follows:
Off-road vehicles towed/seized
- ATV’s — 12
- Dirt Bikes — 21
- Mini Bikes — 4
- Golf Carts — 1
- Other —1
- Total = 39
Enforcement
- Traffic tickets — 62
- Municipal code violations — 5
- Parking ticket — 1
Educational
- Safety pamphlets distributed — 40
Authorities say based on these results, interim Rochester Police Chief David Smith has authorized the initiative to continue for another 30 days and well be re-evaluated at that time.