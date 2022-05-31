ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials provided an update Tuesday on a law enforcement initiative to target the illegal use of ATVs, dirt bikes, and other off-road vehicles on city streets.

This initiative — a collaboration between the Rochester Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and New York State Police — was launched on April 29.

In the 30 days since the results of this effort are as follows:

Off-road vehicles towed/seized

ATV’s — 12

Dirt Bikes — 21

Mini Bikes — 4

Golf Carts — 1

Other —1

Total = 39

Enforcement

Traffic tickets — 62

Municipal code violations — 5

Parking ticket — 1

Educational

Safety pamphlets distributed — 40

Authorities say based on these results, interim Rochester Police Chief David Smith has authorized the initiative to continue for another 30 days and well be re-evaluated at that time.