RPD: 2nd person in custody after fatal shooting last month

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department says two people have now been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 31-year-old Paris Washington.

Police responded to the report of a person shot on Bardin Street on June 19. Once they arrived they found Washington deceased in a backyard on Bardin Street with at least one gunshot wound.

On July 1, RPD’s SWAT team took parolee Olajuwon Holt, 26, of Rochester into custody. He was charged with murder in the 2nd degree for the shooting death of Washington.

RPD’s Tactical Unit took Randall Scott, 30, of Rochester into custody Wednesday. He has been charged with Murder in the 2nd degree for his involvement in the shooting.

Scott will be arraigned on July 23 in Rochester City Court.