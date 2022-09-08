ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A pair of suspects is on the run after holding the manager of a Monroe Avenue convenience store at gunpoint and fleeing with cash late Wednesday evening.

According to officials, responding officers arrived at a store in the 800 block of Monroe Avenue at 6:40 p.m. for the report of a burglary in progress.

Investigators were able to determine that two suspects robbed a clerk and the store’s manager at gunpoint, and demanded money from the register before leaving the scene with cash.

Authorities say no one was injured during the robbery.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with further information is urged to dial 911.

