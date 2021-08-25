RPD: 2 shot on Genesee Street, 1 with life-threatening injuries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after two people were shot overnight on the city’s southwest side.

Police say the shooting occurred around 12:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Genesee Street.

Officials say two people were shot; one victim is a male in his 30s who was shot at least once in the upper body. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening, police said.

A second victim, a female in her teens, was shot in the lower body and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Both victims are Rochester residents.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

