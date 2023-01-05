ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating two incidents where occupied houses were struck with gunfire — with each house containing children.

The first incident occurred late Wednesday evening as officers responded to Finch Street and found evidence of gunshots being fired into the home. Among the occupants was a 5-year-old child. None of the occupants were injured, according to police.

After midnight on Thursday, police said another occupied home on Hawley Street was struck by gunshots. The residence was occupied by eight people, including four young children. Police said none of these occupants were injured.

Both incidents are under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 911.