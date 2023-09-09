ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police said two people were hurt in a motorcycle crash Friday night.

Police responded to the area of Lake Ave and West Ridge Road just after 11 p.m. where they found the driver and a passenger both seriously injured.

RPD reports the bike ran the red light at Ridgeway and Lake Ave and struck another vehicle. The driver of that car not injured.

Their investigation indicates the motorcyclists may have been involved in some kind of ‘road rage’ incident with an uninvolved vehicle, just before the crash.

The driver of the motorcycle, only identified at this time as a 49-year-old Rochester man, was issued several traffic fourth degree and charged with criminal mischief.

Police describe the injuries to both driver and 42-year-old passenger as serious, but not life-threatening.