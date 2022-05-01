ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were hospitalized following consecutive shootings in Rochester Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the first incident occurred on Glide Street near Otis Street around 12:15 p.m. Responding officers located a 53-year-old city resident who had been shot at least once.

He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. Authorities say the extend of his injuries are not known at this time. No suspects are in custody.

The second shooting took place on Parsells Avenue near Denver Street roughly 30 minutes later.

Officers were at a scene of a motor vehicle accident near N. Goodman Avenue, when they were made aware of a victim who had been shot on Parsells Avenue.

According to the RPD, the victim was identified as a 28-year-old woman who was shot at least once in her lower body. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into both shootings is currently underway. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.