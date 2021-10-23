RPD: 2 charged in custody following stolen vehicle chase in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two suspects were taken to custody and charged following a stolen vehicle pursuit that began in Irondequoit and ended in downtown Rochester Saturday.

According to Rochester Police, a 49-year-old resident faces charges of criminal possession, stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The second suspect faces unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The vehicle almost crashed into a house near Ontario Street and came to stop after an extended chase.

Police say the operator attempted to flee but was caught and arrested while the passenger was taken to custody at the scene.

The Irondequoit Police Department made the first contact with the vehicle — which is believed to has been taken in a previous robbery — near the area of East Ridge Road.

Officers pursued the vehicle into the city, where the Rochester Police Department then took over.

There was minor damage to the residence where the chase ended.

Rochester Police have not released the identity of the suspects involved. The speeds reached during the chase have not been shared either.

