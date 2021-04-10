RPD: 2 arrested after suspects flee in vehicle taken in gunpoint robbery this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police say two people were arrested after they fled from officers in a vehicle which was stolen in a gun point robbery two days ago.

Officials say officers spotted the vehicle around 10:20 p.m. Friday in the area of Avenue C and Hollenbeck Street. They say the vehicle was taken in a gun point robbery this week.

Police say when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled. Officers then pursue the vehicle for several minutes until it collided with two other vehicles near Lyell Avenue and Frankfort Street and it came to a stop.

The two suspects from the vehicle, a 16-year-old Rochester male, and a 22-year-old Rochester female, were taken into custody at the scene.

Police say the suspects complained of pain at the scene and were taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

Police say one occupant from one of the uninvolved vehicles the suspect vehicle collided with was also hospitalized where she is expected to be treated and released, according to police.

In regards to the string of recent armed carjackings in Monroe County, Rochester police officials said: “We are unable to determine at this time if this incident is related to any of the recent carjacking incidents. The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as they become available.”

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call 911.