ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester teenager was hospitalized after a shooting in the area of Woodward Street late Saturday night.

According to authorities, officers were led to Ontario Street around 9 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Once at the scene, they learned a victim had been driven to a nearby hospital.

Officials later found the victim, identified as a 14-year-old city resident, being treated for non life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound to the lower body.

Investigators say the shooting occured in the area of Woodward Street and McFarlin Street.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

