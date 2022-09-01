ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 14-year-old male was taken into custody Thursday after police identified him as the suspect in a shooting on Ringle Street that injured a 15-year-old boy Tuesday.

On Tuesday, August 30, officers arrived at Ringle Street and found the teenager with one gunshot wound in his upper body. He was taken to URMC and remains in critical condition.

Investigators later identified the 14-year-old as a suspect and, shortly after the shooting, arrested him at a residence near the scene. A shotgun was also recovered at the residence.

The suspect was issued an appearance ticket and referred to family court.