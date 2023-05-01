ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 13-year-old boy was arrested following the theft of a Kia from Atkinson St., according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said that on April 29, an officer saw a 2020 Kia on Myrtle Street with no headlights on. As the officer turned around, the Kia reversed and crashed into a tree.

According to police, the 13-year-old got out of the driver’s seat and ran from the scene. He failed to put the car into park as it rolled into the police car, damaging it.

The teen was arrested following a chase. After an investigation, RPd discovered the vehicle was stolen earlier that night.

The teen was issued an appearance ticket for fourth-degree grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and criminal mischief.