RPD: 12-year-old arrested after stealing car, driving recklessly

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials say a 12-year-old boy is in custody following an investigation into a stolen vehicle on Parsells Avenue. The burglary occurred on August 13.

On Thursday, police say officers responded to Greeley Street for reports of a juvenile driving the vehicle stolen from Parsells Ave. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but the boy failed to yield. Officers did not pursue the vehicle after this, saying the boy drove in a reckless manner driving head-on with stopped police cars, driving across sidewalks and curbs, and into a parking lot where he abandoned the vehicle.

After they recovered the vehicle, family members of the suspect called 911 to ask for assistance. Officers then went to his home and took him into custody.

He is being charged with Burglary in the second degree, Grand Larceny in the fourth degree, and Reckless Endangerment in the first degree.

He will be held in a secure facility and arraigned in Monroe County Family County on Friday.