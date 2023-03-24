WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rose resident was convicted Friday by the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office in connection to a 2019 fatal crash.

Christopher Kirkey, 35, of Rose was convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide: cause death of more than one person in addition to six other counts.

On the night of May 26, 2019, a fatal crash in the town of Savannah killed Kayla M. Mettler, 27, and Michael K. Schute, 32, of Rose.

Kirkey was taken to Upstate Medical Center on the night of the accident.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Kirkey’s sentencing has been adjourned until May 25.