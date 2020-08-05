Romulus officer injured after fight in prison

ROMULUS, N.Y. (WROC) — An officer from the Five Point Correctional Facility, in Romulus, is in the hospital after he tried to break up a fight.

According to officials from the prison, on Friday, at approximately 8:20 p.m., an officer, who was monitoring inmates on a cell block, witnessed two inmates exchange punches. “The officer gave both inmates multiple orders to stop fighting but they refused to stop. The officer administered one application of OC spray to one of the inmates but it had no effect. He then administered a second application of spray to the second inmate but it had no effect as well.”

At this point, a third inmate joined the fight as additional staff arrived on scene.

“One inmate was grabbed by an officer in a body hold and pushed up against the wall. A second inmate was grabbed by an officer in a body hold and was pulled away from the fight. As the officer was pulling the inmate away, the last inmate attempted to continue the assault. During the attack he struck the officer in the forehead with an elbow and fist. He was grabbed by another staff member and forced to the ground.”

Once separated from each other, the three inmates became compliant. They were placed in mechanical restraints and are facing internal disciplinary measures.

The officer who was struck in the forehead was taken to a local hospital and treated for a possible concussion. He did not return to duty.