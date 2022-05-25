ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested for trying to steal merchandise at knifepoint from Walmart in Rome on May 25th.

Around 6:30 am on Wednesday, Sheriff deputies received reports that a man, who would later be identified as 18-year-old De’Ante Jones of Rome, was at the Walmart on Rome Taberg Road and was allegedly trying to take store merchandise past the checkout counters without paying. Store employees tried to take the merchandise back as he was leaving, but Jones allegedly went back to the checkout counter, pulled out a knife, and threatened the employee. He then left the store.

As deputies were arriving on the scene, they were flagged down by store employees who then pointed out Jones in a vehicle, who was now trying to exit the Wal-Mart parking lot.

It was at this point that the officers tried to stop the vehicle when Jones allegedly jumped out. But Jones did not run, instead, he began to comply with the deputy’s commands. He was taken into custody without incident.

When the investigation ended, De’Ante Jones of Rome was arrested and charged with the following:

Menacing in the Second Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Petit Larceny (Class A Misdemeanor).

Due to current New York State bail reform laws in effect, Jones has currently been released. He has been issued tickets and is scheduled to appear in front of the Rome City Court in the future.